Short Interest in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Decreases By 72.0%

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the January 30th total of 111,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 309,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,545. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.