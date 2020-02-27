Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Drops By 20.9%

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,560,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 30th total of 114,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,811,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 622.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 117,331 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 133,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

