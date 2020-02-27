Short Interest in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Rises By 28.2%

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 30th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $109,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Escalade by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Escalade by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Escalade by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Escalade has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

