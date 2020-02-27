Short Interest in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Increases By 21.6%

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 30th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,513. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eyenovia by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.