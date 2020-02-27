Short Interest in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Decreases By 71.4%

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 1.89% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBSS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

