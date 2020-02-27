Short Interest in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Decreases By 50.6%

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the January 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MYFW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

