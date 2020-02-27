Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Decreases By 22.3%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $30,661.92. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 70,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,450. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

