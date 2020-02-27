Short Interest in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Grows By 31.8%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FOX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,084,000 after acquiring an additional 192,903 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of FOX opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

