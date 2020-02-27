Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expands By 21.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 30th total of 655,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 228,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,511. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $294.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

