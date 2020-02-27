Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Increases By 20.6%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GD traded down $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

