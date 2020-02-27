Short Interest in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expands By 17.8%

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the January 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 485,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 764,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,808. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.34%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

