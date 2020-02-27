Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Decreases By 42.2%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 30th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 28,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $410.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

