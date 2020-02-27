Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Declines By 58.6%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the January 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIHO. TheStreet raised Highway from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Highway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

HIHO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 48,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

