Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Increases By 21.6%

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,283. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

