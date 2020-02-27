Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Drops By 17.6%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 4,342.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

HURC opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.94. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.64%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

