Short Interest in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Rises By 33.4%

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 705,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at about $944,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.