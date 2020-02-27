Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Drops By 44.0%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the January 30th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ ICON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 95,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,041. The company has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.17. Iconix Brand Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

