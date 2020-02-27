Short Interest in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Declines By 50.7%

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the January 30th total of 686,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IFMK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 96,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. iFresh has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iFresh had a negative return on equity of 5,457.63% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

