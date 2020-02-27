Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Declines By 52.3%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 30th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of IEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.14. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

