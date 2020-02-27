Short Interest in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Declines By 22.8%

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 30th total of 912,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

IBP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.