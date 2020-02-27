Short Interest in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Declines By 25.5%

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.74. 3,394,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,583. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $130.77 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

