Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Declines By 85.2%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the January 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIX stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 26,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,082. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.90.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

