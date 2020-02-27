Short Interest in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Declines By 23.5%

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 30th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 1,086,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

