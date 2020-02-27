Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Declines By 24.3%

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 30th total of 716,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

ICL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 318,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 280,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.