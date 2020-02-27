Short Interest in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Decreases By 20.4%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,700,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 30th total of 43,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.78. 13,551,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,494,567. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.37.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

