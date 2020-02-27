Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Expands By 30.2%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $421.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

