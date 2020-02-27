Short Interest in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Declines By 36.8%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Lake Shore Bancorp comprises approximately 3.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 5.05% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSBK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $91.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

