Short Interest in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Drops By 22.1%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,750,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 30th total of 38,170,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,271,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $249.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

