Short Interest in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Declines By 22.7%

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 1,229,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAUR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock worth $2,703,405. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

