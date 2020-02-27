Short Interest in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Drops By 18.6%

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

