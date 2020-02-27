Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Declines By 25.1%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after buying an additional 307,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazard by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,131 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 1,011,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.70. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.