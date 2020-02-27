Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Declines By 45.6%

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares in the company, valued at $608,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $11,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 529.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 14,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

