Short Interest in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Declines By 50.5%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 30th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LMFA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 24,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.17.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

