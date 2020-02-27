Short Interest in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Expands By 35.6%

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 30th total of 335,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of LONE opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth $178,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter worth $100,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.