Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Grows By 39.1%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 30th total of 264,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 398,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,905. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 million, a PE ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

