Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declines By 50.0%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MARPS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 13,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

