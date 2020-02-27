Short Interest in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Drops By 18.2%

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 30th total of 257,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Materion by 1,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Materion by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

