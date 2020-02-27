Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Increases By 18.0%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 275,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 243,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,128. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGRC. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

