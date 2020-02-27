Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Grows By 21.5%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 30th total of 8,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

