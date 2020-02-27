Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Drops By 23.5%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MPB stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $25,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,699.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,549 shares of company stock worth $184,170 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

