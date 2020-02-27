Short Interest in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Declines By 17.9%

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

