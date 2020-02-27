Short Interest in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Drops By 57.8%

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the January 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MFSF traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 12,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $309.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MutualFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $44,955.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFSF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

