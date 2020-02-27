Short Interest in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Increases By 29.8%

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MVC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16. MVC Capital has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.69.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

MVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

