Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Rises By 18.5%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 30th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 180,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.