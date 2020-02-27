Short Interest in NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Declines By 56.8%

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

