Short Interest in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Expands By 29.3%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 41.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Nantkwest has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $531.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.78.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

