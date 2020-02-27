Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Expands By 22.4%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of EDU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth $453,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,177,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.