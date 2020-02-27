Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Grows By 29.2%

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $73.46 on Thursday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $77.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

