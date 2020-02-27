Short Interest in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Declines By 22.3%

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE OGS traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $86.17. 383,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $84.90 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

