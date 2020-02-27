Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Decreases By 52.0%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 49,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. 30.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

